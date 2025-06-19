Pennsylvania water providers say they’re complying with federal PFAS regulations

Aqua Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania American Water, the state’s largest water providers, say they’re reducing toxic PFAS chemicals from drinking water as the Trump administration threatens to weaken federal regulations on the so-called “forever chemicals.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat the “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029. But the agency pivoted last month, proposing to rollback certain PFAS restrictions, while extending the compliance deadline to 2031.

Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca said his company is pushing forward, and half of Aqua’s inventory that has a history of PFAS contamination is now federally compliant. The company serves almost 521,000 households and businesses across the state.

“We’re moving with the current regulation, and we have to have it done essentially by 2027 so that we’re in compliance,” he said.

Read More

How bad is PFAS to your health?

PFAS — widely used in consumer products like nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam — have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.

In an effort to reduce health problems linked to PFAS contamination, the EPA under the Biden administration restricted two types of PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — to 4 parts per trillion. Though EPA is preserving those specific rules, the agency has proposed to give water providers another two years to comply.

How water utilities are responding

“The recently announced plan by the EPA to extend the timeline for compliance would not impact American Water’s PFAS compliance or capital plan as the company is committed to complying with the standards in a timely manner,” said American Water spokesman Ruben Rodriguez in a statement.

The EPA also plans to scrap limits entirely for three other types of PFAS — PFHxS, PFNA and GenX — as well as limitations on a mixture of several types of forever chemicals.

Aqua PA has only detected PFOS and PFOA in its drinking water, Lucca said. However, chemicals such as PFHxS are commonly found in drinking water in communities located near airports with a history of contamination from the use of firefighting foam.

The EPA’s proposed change comes after water providers sued the EPA last year, arguing that the treatments required to meet the regulations are too costly, and would hit the pockets of ratepayers. While former President Joe Biden set aside billions of dollars to address PFAS, water providers say more resources are needed, and several utilities have sued polluters to help pay for the cost of treatment.

In addition to acquiring state and federal loans, Aqua has filed lawsuits against chemical companies such as DuPont and Arkema to help recoup the $250 million needed to become federally compliant.

Aqua recently installed PFAS treatment at a well in Chalfont, successfully removing “forever chemicals” that previously were above the federal limits. PFOS in the supply was detected at 16 parts per trillion in Feb. 2024. Aqua does not know the source of the contamination.

The filtration uses granular activated carbon, which is the current mainstay for PFAS removal. The technology essentially works by acting like a magnet. Chemicals become attached to the carbon, as the water continues to flow through the system, free of PFAS.

Aqua also plans to filter water by 2026 at another Chalfont location that continues to have high PFAS levels.