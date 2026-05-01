Episode for May 1, 2026

Coke from U.S. Steel near Pittsburgh fuels the company’s steelmaking in Indiana. But there’s a movement afoot to make greener steel without coal. The heavy industry along Lake Michigan’s shore is impacting the surfing culture there. An environmental group issued a ‘notice of intent to sue’ the Neville Chemical Company for polluting the Ohio River near Pittsburgh. A watchdog warned Pennsylvania lawmakers that while there is currently enough energy supply on the grid, the buffer needed to prevent blackouts could shrink in the coming years.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn