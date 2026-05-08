Episode for May 8, 2026

A new online tool calculates how much Pennsylvanians could save by switching from a gas-powered car to an EV. As Trump administration policies are impacting funding for scientists, some are choosing to move overseas. Pennsylvania is getting a federal grant to install a geothermal project at an existing natural gas site. Pennsylvania’s utility regulators are proposing guidelines that aim to protect rate payers from the proliferation of large data centers. A teenager wants to use AI to help neighboring farmers with spotted lanternflies.

A former trade school in Pittsburgh’s Hill District is celebrating a new rooftop solar array that will cover more than 20 percent of the building’s electricity needs. The conservation effort around four species of endangered freshwater mussels got a boost from a new federal critical habitat designation that impacts many of western Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams. The start of firearms deer season is still up for debate.

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Pa. Game Commission approves dates and regulations for upcoming hunting seasons

This Ohio teen is using AI to stomp out an annoying invasive