Episode for May 8, 2026

A new online tool calculates how much Pennsylvanians could save by switching from a gas-powered car to an EV. As Trump administration policies are impacting funding for scientists, some are choosing to move overseas. Pennsylvania is getting a federal grant to install a geothermal project at an existing natural gas site. Pennsylvania’s utility regulators are proposing guidelines that aim to protect rate payers from the proliferation of large data centers. A teenager wants to use AI to help neighboring farmers with spotted lanternflies.
A former trade school in Pittsburgh’s Hill District is celebrating a new rooftop solar array that will cover more than 20 percent of the building’s electricity needs. The conservation effort around four species of endangered freshwater mussels got a boost from a new federal critical habitat designation that impacts many of western Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams. The start of firearms deer season is still up for debate.
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- How much could you save by driving an EV? - An online tool calculates potential savings from switching from a gasoline-powered car to an electric vehicle.
- As Trump proposes further cuts to science spending, this Pittsburgh researcher is moving to China - Jason Walsman, an infectious disease researcher, and his family, are moving for a more stable job and economic opportunity.
- Federal money will pay for “enhanced” geothermal project in Pennsylvania - Enhanced geothermal uses techniques like fracking to access underground heat that can be used to create energy with little to no greenhouse gases.
- Pennsylvania PUC advances measure that aims to protect ratepayers from data center demand - The Pennsylvania PUC's guidance is for when high-demand electric users such as data centers connect to the grid.
- Hill District energy tech hub puts ‘lazy roof’ to work with new solar array - The power generated by the panels will be worth $50,000 annually over the next 25 years, and help guard against future electricity price increases.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
Pa. Game Commission approves dates and regulations for upcoming hunting seasons
This Ohio teen is using AI to stomp out an annoying invasive