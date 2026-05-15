Episode for May 15, 2026

The U.S. Forest Service is planning a massive overhaul that includes closing research stations in Pennsylvania. What’s at stake? Some residents and environmental groups oppose the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s proposal to reroute the highway over wildlife habitat. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are turning food waste like egg shells and mango skins into building materials. Fruit growers across Pennsylvania have experienced partial to total losses of their 2026 crops. Pittsburgh’s 2030 District says its building owners are beating their climate goals ahead of schedule. A new report finds Pennsylvania’s use of solar energy is on the rise, but the state still falls behind the rest of the country in putting more renewable energy on the grid.
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- Penn researchers are turning food scraps into building materials — from pineapple peels to celery stalks - Researchers work to solve multiple problems: how to keep food waste out of landfills, make healthier building materials and tackle climate change.
- PA ranks near the bottom in adding renewable energy to electric grid - Pennsylvania is 47th in adding renewable energy to the grid, according to a new analysis by an environmental group.
- Pittsburgh buildings cut carbon emissions faster than planned, report says - A project that set out to halve carbon emissions from buildings across Pittsburgh released a progress report this week indicating the properties are ahead of schedule.
- Pa. Turnpike plan to bypass Allegheny Mountain Tunnel draws opposition in Somerset County - The toll road’s operator says an open cut is more cost-effective and safer than building a new tunnel.