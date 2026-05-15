Episode for May 15, 2026

The U.S. Forest Service is planning a massive overhaul that includes closing research stations in Pennsylvania. What’s at stake? Some residents and environmental groups oppose the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s proposal to reroute the highway over wildlife habitat. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are turning food waste like egg shells and mango skins into building materials. Fruit growers across Pennsylvania have experienced partial to total losses of their 2026 crops. Pittsburgh’s 2030 District says its building owners are beating their climate goals ahead of schedule. A new report finds Pennsylvania’s use of solar energy is on the rise, but the state still falls behind the rest of the country in putting more renewable energy on the grid.

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