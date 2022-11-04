By India Krug of 90.5 WESA

Former coal communities will receive nearly $47 million to help fund renewable energy and workforce development projects. The Appalachian Regional Commission and Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants will go to 52 projects across nine states, including nine in Pennsylvania.

What makes this package different from previous government investments in coal communities? For one, many federal grants determine where money should be allocated based on geographic areas identified from reports. Instead of deciding which communities to help, ARC has communities come to them.

“They define the challenge,” said ARC federal co-chair Gayle Manchin. “They look for the solution. They put together a plan by bringing all people to the table, their business community, their education community, their private sector, their nonprofits.”