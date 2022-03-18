This story comes from our partners at WPSU

Tykee James is a podcaster, community organizer, conservationist and environmental educator.

His love of birds led him to the National Audubon Society, where he is the government affairs coordinator in Washington, D.C. which involves lobbying for birds and taking congressional members on educational bird walks.

He was also the co-organizer of the first Black Birders Week and continues to advocate for more accessible and equitable outdoor spaces.

John Weber of WPSU’s “Take Note” program talked Tykee James.

Listen to the interview and read the full transcript here.