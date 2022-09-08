One out of every three days this summer has reached 90 degrees in central Pennsylvania, a sign of more intense heat related to climate change.

In cities, sidewalks and roads retain heat and can make afternoons even hotter – something called the urban heat island effect. Cities like Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York are planting trees as one way to try to check the escalating temperatures.

But there can be obstacles to that solution.

LISTEN to the story

On a recent Tuesday along Market Street in downtown Harrisburg, a few blocks east of the Susquehanna River, everyone had somewhere to be.

Rays of sun chased walkers down sidewalks, through alleyways crowded with brush, and the world became a squint of white concrete and roadside bodegas.

“A lot of these houses, they don’t have, like, roof fronts, so they don’t get a lot of shade,” Gary Lewis said. “The trees kinda help that. In the summertime, anyway.”

Lewis has lived in Harrisburg for almost five years, and he walks to work down Market every day.

As much as he can, he sticks to the shade–like others on Market on a day where the temperature was headed to 91.

Harrisburg’s forestry department recently planted 86 street trees in three neighborhoods as part of a grant-funded project. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, in one year, a mature tree will absorb about 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

So, Harrisburg’s new trees will consume over 4,000 pounds of CO2 when they mature. Sounds like a lot at first, but to put it in context, that consumption would scratch less than seven ten-millionths of a percentage off of Pennsylvania’s total emissions.

Added benefits of trees

But trees do more than absorb carbon dioxide. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says community trees filter stormwater, cool down hot days with shade, and prevent flooding. And, one large tree can provide a day’s supply of oxygen for up to four people.

The US Forest Service has even found, as tree cover increases, crime can decrease.

Tisha Barber and her students are picking up trash along Market Street as a part of Harrisburg Housing Authority’s Environmental Teen Corporation. They’d love to have more trees added to the area.

“Can’t go wrong with planting trees!” Barber says.

From an economic standpoint, trees increase property value by up to 15% and can save people 3% on their energy bills, the Arbor Day Foundation says.