In Pennsylvania, you can pick the company that generates the energy that powers your home or business.

Texas is another state where consumers can opt for variable-rate energy providers: the price isn’t set, which could mean savings, but it could also mean spikes. That’s what some people saw after a February winter storm led to power shutdowns — electricity bills for thousands of dollars.

Pennsylvania now has rules in place intended to help protect consumers from getting stuck with unexpected bills or getting locked into contracts with rising prices. But making an informed choice can still mean sorting through lots of options and information.

While most residents in Pennsylvania stay with their “default” provider, about 29% have enrolled with a competitive supplier, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The goal could be lowering your monthly bill or supporting renewable energy.

Did you switch from your default electricity provider? Or, are you thinking about doing that this year and shopping for one now? Did the spike in energy prices in Texas in February make you reconsider?

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.