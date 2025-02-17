In his budget address Tuesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed designating Laurel Caverns, the largest natural cave in Pennsylvania, as a state park. Leaders at the Laurel Caverns Conservancy, which owns the geological preserve above the caves, say they are excited about the prospect — even if they were a little in the dark about the announcement.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Conservancy president David Cale said he found out about the plan at the same time as everyone else.

“We have long supported the idea that the Laurel Caverns should be conserved as a state park,” he said. Despite the lack of details from state officials, he called the proposal “just about the best news we could get.”

The caves “need to be conserved for future generations, and the state has recognized this,” he said.

Not only are the caves known for their winding sandstone formations, they’re also home to endangered bats. Though thousands used to hibernate through the winter in Laurel Caverns, the population has been decimated by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease deadly for bats.

Shapiro has heavily promoted the state’s outdoor recreation industry since he entered office. His first budget included $112 million to maintain and improve state parks and forests — the “largest investment in decades,” according to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources press secretary Wesley Robinson.

“The 2025-26 budget proposal builds on this foundation, prioritizing outdoor recreation, tourism, and conservation by expanding trails, investing in state parks, and ensuring that Pennsylvania remains a premier outdoor destination,” Robinson said in a statement.

Shapiro also proposed expanding Lehigh Gorge State Park to include the popular Glen Onoko Falls Trail.

The Laurel Caverns Conservancy plans to donate the property. If the transfer makes it into the final state budget, Laurel Caverns would become the first underground state park in Pennsylvania.

“After an agreement is finalized, DCNR will collaborate with the current tour operator to ensure continued operations at the caverns while planning facility improvements and staffing,” Robinson said.

Regional tourism officials are thrilled about the proposal.

“There’s a certain cachet to being a state park,” said Eric Knopsnyder, the director of public relations for Go Laurel Highlands, a tourism agency that promotes Somerset, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties, where the Laurel Caverns are located. “Laurel Caverns is already a key part of that outdoor recreation, but making it a state park would really bring more widespread recognition of it and allow us to reach a broader audience.”

In 2022 and 2023, the Laurel Highlands saw an 8.3% average increase in attendance at its eight state parks, two state forests, and other attractions, Knopsnyder said. With that influx came a 17% increase in visitor spending, surpassing the region’s pre-pandemic spending level. The three counties already account for $1.946 billion in visitor spending, according to Knopsnyder. And he’s optimistic that establishing the Laurel Caverns as Pennsylvania’s 125th state park could boost those numbers further.

“The Laurel Highlands, a lot of people consider to be Pittsburgh’s backyard, where people get out of the city to play and have a good time and enjoy that,” Knopsnyder said. “And I think this would just give people one more reason to come to the Laurel Highlands.”

Laurel Caverns will open for the 2025 season on Earth Day, April 22. Find more information at laurelcaverns.com.