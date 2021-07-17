It’s peak Lyme disease season, Pennsylvania. We can thank those pesky little black-legged ticks, also called deer ticks, which could be confused for poppy seeds.

It’s hard to predict how severe the Lyme disease season will be in the commonwealth this year, but residents have been contracting the disease in increasing numbers for almost two decades, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

For perspective, 2017 was one of the worst years, with the state recording close to 12,000 cases. Pennsylvania recorded close to 9,000 cases of the illness in 2019, which is closer to the norm, according to Leah Lind.

Lind is the Lyme and tick-borne disease coordinator within the state’s Bureau of Epidemiology. Ticks have been reported in every county and Lind said even more urban counties are vulnerable to the disease-transmitting bloodsuckers in the peak months of June and July.

“Generally, what we say in Pennsylvania every year is a bad year for ticks and Lyme disease,” she warned.