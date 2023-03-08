This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

Mon Valley air quality advocates are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to contest an operating permit issued to U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works.

In a petition for objection filed Monday, the Group Against Smog and Pollution (GASP) asked the federal agency to challenge the plant’s Title V permit, renewed by the Allegheny County Health Department in November.

The permit spells out conditions polluters must meet to stay in line with air quality standards, including annual emissions limits for 15 pollutants and testing and reporting requirements.

A key component in the steelmaking process, the Clairton plant is the largest coke-making facility in North America, and Allegheny County’s single-largest emitter of particle pollution, hydrogen sulfide and benzene, a known human carcinogen.

In 2022, the county levied more than $9 million in fines on the Clairton plant for falling out of compliance on several occasions during the past several years.

What advocates want

But advocates say — while the health department has imposed monetary penalties — the Clairton plant’s latest permit doesn’t hold the company to a plan to remedy the source of the violations, as mandated by federal law.