The first issue is funding. It takes money to pay for the space, and work to maintain existing collections and collect new samples. A recent report from the National Academy of Sciences describes this work as undervalued and underfunded, often threatened with budget cuts or in some cases, being scrapped altogether. For example, more than 100 collections of preserved plant specimens in the U.S. have closed since the late 1990s.

Another question is whether researchers have to kill an animal for a specimen. Stephanie Smith at the Field Museum said this comes up often when she leads tours for children, but scientists have debated this too.

Smith and the other researchers emphasize that there is a very strict permitting process, and scientists have to be very specific and deliberate about collecting only as many as are necessary and doing so humanely. They wouldn’t kill any endangered animals, for example.

But scientists do kill the animals because there is so much data that researchers cannot capture any other way: the internal organs, or an X-ray of a skeleton, for example.

Kevin Winker, curator of birds at the University of Alaska Museum of the North in Fairbanks, said that as a young researcher, he realized he “was actually releasing most of the data” each time he put a band on a bird and released it.

But killing an animal to add it to a collection is still a hard thing to do for scientists who study animals.

“When I actively collect a bird, I feel like a little bit of my karma just got chipped away,” Winker said. “I justify it mentally by recognizing when I do take a bird, I am putting it into a position to contribute for a very long time to … high-quality science … They are good for literally centuries.”

Smith said when she talks to children at the museum, she describes the specimens as ambassadors of their species, “so that it can be better known and better understood and better protected.”

Solutions to the specimen shortage

There are some solutions to the shortfall in new specimens: Museums work with each other to fill in gaps in knowledge and put their specimens online, which helps if one collection is missing data about a particular time. There are databases that did not exist before, like crowd-sourced audio archives of bird songs. Congress actually approved funding for a network of over 80 field sites to collect data about animals, as well as their environments across the U.S. that started operating in the summer of 2019.

Kevin Winker said, ultimately, collecting this information benefits both animals and humans.

“If we can understand the changes that we’re causing to our co-occupants, we will be better managers of our own environments.”