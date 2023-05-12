This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

Nearly half of the top 12 polluters in Pennsylvania are based in the Pittsburgh region, according to a new report from the climate advocacy group PennEnvironment.

But the list, released earlier this week, may already be out of date.

With data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PennEnvironment examined carbon and methane emissions from the state’s 12 top polluters — the so-called “Dirty Dozen.”

The most recent numbers available from the EPA, however, date back to 2021. Ashleigh Deemer, PennEnvironment’s deputy director of research and policy and an author of the study, points to changes that have taken place in the years since, like the launch of Shell’s ethane cracker in Beaver County.

“Just looking at the permit data from Shell’s application to the DEP, I think — we can’t say for sure — but we would expect that to come onto the list, and may be near the top,” Deemer said.

The $6 billion plant, which began operations in November, uses ethane — a component of natural gas — to produce plastic pellets.