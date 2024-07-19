This week, a stream polluted by an old coal mine at a former golf club is getting cleaned up thanks to a land trust and a new pot of federal money. Plus, we have news about why it’s hard for states to access other federal mine reclamation money. We also talk with an author of a new report that says chemical recycling of plastics isn’t all it’s cracked up to be for the economy or the planet. We head to a festival celebrating a very special population of fireflies in Pennsylvania that flash in a pattern.

We have news about Pa.’s budget, heat islands in Pa. cities, and a new dark sky park in the works.

