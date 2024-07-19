This week, a stream polluted by an old coal mine at a former golf club is getting cleaned up thanks to a land trust and a new pot of federal money. Plus, we have news about why it’s hard for states to access other federal mine reclamation money. We also talk with an author of a new report that says chemical recycling of plastics isn’t all it’s cracked up to be for the economy or the planet. We head to a festival celebrating a very special population of fireflies in Pennsylvania that flash in a pattern.
We have news about Pa.’s budget, heat islands in Pa. cities, and a new dark sky park in the works.
- Former landfill near Emporium could become a new stargazing destination in Pennsylvania - The plan for a new dark sky park in Pennsylvania should be finished around the start of next year. It's in Cameron County in the PA Wilds.
- At PA Firefly Festival in Forest County, visitors and researchers experience synchronous fireflies - At a farm in Kellettville, Forest County, fireflies flash like a wave at a stadium. Synchronous fireflies can only be seen at a handful of places in the world.
- A new report says the promises of the plastic recycling industry don’t pan out for communities - The Ohio River Valley Institute’s report concludes chemical, or advanced recycling won’t solve the plastic pollution problem or create sustainable jobs.
- Report: States like Pennsylvania struggle to access funds for mine cleanup and redevelopment - Of the $1 billion originally set aside, only about a third has been spent so far. States face a long line to get their projects approved.
- Neighborhoods in Pa. cities can get up to 13 degrees hotter due to urban environment - The heat is absorbed and released by buildings, roads and pavement. It's worse in neighborhoods with low incomes and higher populations of people of color.
- This western Pa. stream is getting federal help to clean up its coal mine pollution - New funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law means big bucks for Pennsylvania waterways polluted by abandoned mines.