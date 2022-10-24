Despite the huge mural on the side of an adjacent house depicting a woman with green skin and hair, who looks out over the veggies, flowers, and solar array — many people driving by don’t even notice Oasis Farm & Fishery in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

For our series, “Sowing Soil with Soul” with Soul Pitt Media, Terina J Hicks visited its corner lot to see what’s growing there. She spoke with Tacumba Turner, program manager at the farm.

LISTEN to Tacumba Turner

A mural marks the border at the Oasis Farm & Fishery lot. There are no fences. Photo: Kara Holopple / The Allegheny Front Native fruit and other trees, along with flowers, were planted in a spiral pathway as part of a new agroforestry project. Photo: Kara Holsopple / The Allegheny Front A mural by local artist Camerin “Camo” Nesbit overlooks the growing beds on the Oasis property. Kara Holsopple / The Allegheny Front Tomatoes and other vegetables grow in neat, well-marked rows. Photo: Kara Holsopple / The Allegheny Front Basil is grown with a clay medium in deep trays and watered through the aquaponic system. Photo: Kara Holsopple / The Allegheny Front The heart of the Oasis Farm & Fishery aquaponics system is a tank of 20 albino catfish. Photo: Kara Holsopple / The Allegheny Front

Soul Pitt Media has award-winning online, print and podcast platforms with a mission to uplift the Black community in Western PA and surrounding areas by telling their inspirational stories and sharing resources that educate, inform, and empower. Visit Soul Pitt Media, which is woman-owned and minority-certified, at thesoulpitt.com.

Funding for the series comes from the Pittsburgh Media Partnership.