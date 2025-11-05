Pa. attorney general files criminal charge against fracking company

This story comes from our partners at WHYY

The Pennsylvania Attorney General has filed criminal charges against natural gas producer Seneca Resources for three separate incidents during its drilling and fracking operations in North Central Pennsylvania. The state alleges the company’s actions led to drinking water contamination as well as ground and surface water pollution in eight counties.

Citing Pennsylvania’s Environmental Rights Amendment, Attorney General Dave Sunday, a Republican, said the charges stem from the company’s lack of action after warnings from the Department of Environmental Protection.

“Every Pennsylvanian has a constitutional right to pure water, and these cases resulted in violations of those rights,” Sunday said in a statement. “In one example, a couple’s home — which they worked their entire lives to afford — was subjected to contaminated water. Such outcomes will not be tolerated, and I commend our Environmental Crimes Section for their work in this case.”

Two separate grand juries recommended the charges, which include 72 counts of violations of the Solid Waste Management Act and 42 counts of violations of the Clean Streams Law.

One case alleges that Seneca Resources unlawfully injected fracking wastewater into a set of wells in Cameron County.

Another case alleges the company ignored or disputed the DEP’s warnings that its operations would result in water contamination in Lycoming, Tioga, Potter, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Jefferson and Cameron counties.

The third case alleges that pollution in a separate Cameron County incident resulted after the company tried to clean up a spill without prior approval from the DEP, which resulted in surface and groundwater pollution.