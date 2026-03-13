Episode for March 13, 2026

A new initiative called Prepare PA is gearing up to help Pennsylvanians face the big challenges of the climate crisis, like more extreme weather and flooding. And 2026 is the International Year of the Woman Farmer. Women farmers in Pennsylvania talk about the growing diversity in agriculture. A sustainable farming group had a $59 million federal contract reinstated after the federal government tried to claw it back last year.
A state House committee is advancing measures meant to protect Pennsylvanians from negative effects of new data centers. The Allegheny Land Trust has partnered with the Pittsburgh Penguins and a Pittsburgh-based natural gas company to purchase local forest carbon credits. Pennsylvania agencies will collaborate on recommendations for wildlife corridors.
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- Women farmers listen to their animals, plants, and other farmers - It’s the International Year of the Woman Farmer, and two Pennsylvania farmers share their techniques, experiences and values.
- A new Pennsylvania network aims to help communities build climate resiliency - Penn State is hosting a new state-wide initiative called Prepare PA to help communities face the challenges of climate change.
- USDA restores $59M contract with Pennsylvania farm group - Pasa Sustainable Agriculture has renegotiated a $59 million contract with the USDA, after the funding was clawed back last spring.
- Pa. agencies to collaborate on a statewide plan for wildlife corridors - Pennsylvania is ranked one of the worst states when it comes animal-vehicle collisions on the road.
- Pa. lawmakers advance bill to help towns set guidelines on data center construction - A state House committee is advancing measures meant to protect Pennsylvanians from negative effects of new data centers.
- Water districts in Ohio join call for injection well moratorium - Local water authorities want Ohio to pause permitting of new injections wells in Washington County to protect drinking water sources there.