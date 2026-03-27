Episode for March 27, 2026

Pennsylvania regulators are deciding whether to give Shell’s ethane cracker a new air pollution permit. Some residents say the plant is making the air there worse. An environmental group wants a moratorium on data center development in the state until stricter laws can be passed. A recently proposed settlement in a central Pennsylvania electric utility rate case aims to protect average residential customers from rising rates connected to new data centers. A Lackawanna County commissioner wants to protect residents’ air quality from data centers that often use diesel-powered backup generators. A look at Pittsburgh’s deer managementt program, three years in. Why turkey vultures are environmental heroes.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and dozens of plaintiffs from around the country sued to block the EPA’s move terminating the federal government’s legal authority to regulate greenhouse gases. Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry is growing faster than the national average.
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- The turkey vulture has a cast-iron stomach - Vultures have such bulletproof digestive systems they can even eat anthrax. But their powerful stomachs also serve an important environmental function.
- Pittsburgh’s deer management program sees progress, challenges and a long road ahead - Pittsburgh has been using hunters and targeted harvesting to cull deer from its parks since 2023. The results have fluctuated.
- Why a Pa. environmental group wants to press pause on data center development - PennFuture called for a moratorium on data centers across Pennsylvania, citing concerns like water use, electricity prices and increased pollution.
- PA electric utility agrees to limit data center costs - It’s the first time a Pennsylvania utility agreed to shield average ratepayers from data center costs. Data centers will pay $11 million for low-income rate relief.
- Pa. Gov. Shapiro joins lawsuit against EPA over repeal of ‘endangerment finding’ on greenhouse gases - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is one of 38 plaintiffs hoping to block the Trump Administration's repeal of EPA’s own finding that greenhouse gases endanger health.
- DEP mulls proposed Shell cracker permit with higher emission limits - The permit allows for higher pollution levels for emissions like nitrogen oxides–because updated federal regulations require new flaring technologies.
Additional links:
Commissioner seeks air quality ordinance to protect Lackawanna County residents from data center emissions
Avian education center prepares to take flight in Pittsburgh