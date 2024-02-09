Sophia Schmidt | WHYY

A popular Pennsylvania home repair assistance program that garners bipartisan support but was a casualty of last year’s budget battles could get new funding in the coming months.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro included $50 million in state funding for the “Whole-Home Repairs” program in his 2024 budget proposal Tuesday. The program gives grants to low- and moderate-income homeowners for energy efficiency upgrades, like climate-friendly heat pumps and insulation, as well as basic home repairs.

“Actually installing new electrical systems — energy-efficient heating and cooling systems — in homes will drastically reduce energy burdens, and for that matter, greenhouse gas emissions,” said state Sen. Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia), who spearheaded the program.

The state launched the program with bipartisan support in 2022, using pandemic relief money. Lawmakers passed additional state funding for it in 2023, but ultimately failed to approve the enabling legislation needed to release the money to the county-level agencies that distribute the funds.

“It was a casualty, I would say, of negotiations to secure final budget language,” Saval said.