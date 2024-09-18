Pennsylvania’s Senate is trying again to overturn a regulation that would make power plants pay for pollution.

The chamber voted along party lines Tuesday to repeal the regulation that allows the state to join 10 other states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The RGGI rule was finalized more than 2 years ago, but has never been enforced because of court challenges.

The Commonwealth Court struck it down as an unconstitutional tax. That decision is being appealed to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) said the program threatens the state’s electricity industry.

“We are obsessed with removing the anvil that Democrat governors have put over the heads of thousands of workers who rely on the production of electricity in this commonwealth for their family sustaining job,” he said.

Democratic senators said RGGI takes a first step in helping reduce climate pollution that affects people’s health and safety. The fee for polluting is designed to help renewable sources be more competitive on the grid.

Sen. Katie Muth (D-Montgomery) said lawmakers have a duty to protect constituents from climate pollution.

“People are relying on us to make decisions based on how they will be impacted, not so that corporations can rake in more cash off the backs of our constituents,” she said.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) said the repeal bill would be “dead on arrival” in the state House, which is controlled by Democrats.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed an alternative to RGGI called PACER. Under Shapiro’s plan, Pennsylvania would establish its own system of charging power plants for climate pollution and would not collaborate with other states.

Shapiro has promised to pull out of RGGI if PACER is passed.

Shapiro’s spokesperson Manuel Bonder said the governor is focused on real action to address climate change and ensure reliable power.

“The Governor has made clear that inaction on this key issue is not an option, and instead of wasting time on messaging bills, his Administration will remain focused on actual solutions and delivering real results for Pennsylvania communities,” Bonder said.