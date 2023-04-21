Clean energy advocates are highlighting a new interactive map that plots renewable energy projects in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

PennEnvironment says the map shows the path forward for Pennsylvania to get to 100 percent locally-produced, renewable energy, which is a policy goal for the group.

Projects include an energy efficiency-boosting green roof at Millmont Elementary School in Berks County, a solar array at the York County Solid Waste Authority, and the Somerset County wind farm.

Together, the 67 projects make enough electricity to power more than half a million homes each year.

Field organizer Ellie Kerns said Pennsylvania has a reputation as a fossil fuel state.

“We really wanted to change the narrative and show people: there is solar, there is wind, there is energy efficiency in every single corner of Pennsylvania,” Kerns said.

Pennsylvania is the second-largest producer of natural gas in the country, behind Texas.

A recent analysis found only 3% of the energy produced in the commonwealth comes from renewables. Eight percent of power sold in the commonwealth comes from renewables, though the power is generated outside of the state.

Rep. Chris Rabb (D-Philadelphia) is sponsoring a measure that would mandate Pennsylvania get all its energy from renewables by 2050.

“It’s not science fiction. We have all the technology we need right now to get there,” Rabb said, adding that Pennsylvania has a constitutional duty from its Environmental Rights Amendment to provide clean air and water to all Pennsylvanians, including generations yet to come.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has said his goal is to get the state to 30 percent renewable energy by 2030.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.