Solar advocates in Pennsylvania cheered a first-round vote by the state House Energy Committee of HB 362, which allows the state to accept millions in federal money for the Solar for All program.

Forty-nine states were awarded federal funding through the program, as part of the Inflation Reduction Act[IRA], including $156 million for solar projects at more than 12,000 homes across Pennsylvania.

The Trump administration froze, then unfroze those funds. However, Pennsylvania has another hurdle: a line in last year’s state budget that requires special legislative approval to access the funds.

“We’ve obviously all heard a lot about the changing situation in D.C., and yet this is something that is very much within our control, right here in Harrisburg,” said Representative Elizabeth Fiedler(D-Philadelphia), chair of the House Energy Committee at a rally in support of Solar for All on Monday afternoon.

“The Solar for All money is money from the IRA that has already been obligated and contracted to Pennsylvania. The ink is dry on that contract, and we are ready to bring that money home,” she said. “This is a valuable program that will help our environment, create jobs, and help homeowners across our districts save money.”

During the hearing, Representative Mandy Steele (D-Allegheny County) said times are rough for many families, and that she is a “strong ‘yes’” for HB 362.

“We’ve all seen people coming into our offices who are on the verge of having their electricity shut off, and they’re looking for help,” she said. “It[Solar For All] is going to make a difference for so many low-income Pennsylvanians.”

Still, Representative Kathy Rapp (R-Warren) said she would be voting ‘no’ on HB 362 because once solar panels are no longer usable, she’s worried about the waste they create.

“We have no plan in Pennsylvania for decommissioning of solar panels,” Rapp said.

Representative Martin Causer(R-Bradford) took issue with using government money to pay for solar projects.

“Folks say, ‘well, this is federal money,’” but it’s still coming out of taxpayer dollars,” he said. “It doesn’t matter which pocket it’s coming out of, it’s still us paying for it.”

The bill passed on a vote of 15 to 11. It is the first step to allow the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority to accept the federal funds and distribute them for solar projects statewide.

HB 362 still needs a second vote in the Energy Committee, before moving to the House floor, and then the state Senate, to become law.

“Forty-eight other states have already received funds through Solar for All. Pennsylvania is the last state left to make a decision,” said Emily Schapira, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Energy Authority at the rally. “And we hope that our legislators will decide not to leave $156 million on the table.”

Rooftop solar projects create needed additional energy and help families afford their utility bills, Shapira said.

At the rally, the union representing electrical workers expressed support for the Solar for All program.

“As the energy economy continues to evolve, we must embrace any responsible energy act that comes forward that can help consumers and build out industry,” said Kris Anderson of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. “I think that all of this can be accomplished without applying any burden to taxpayers in Pennsylvania.”

Solar installers also rallied to show their support for the rooftop solar this program would help create in Pennsylvania.

“With the looming energy shortage facing us right now, we need more energy, and more particularly rooftop solar energy to meet that rising demand,” said Richard Flarend, owner of Altoona-based Groundhog Solar.

“Rooftop solar is especially needed to alleviate our congested distribution and transmission grid, to help alleviate the looming ideas of brownouts and blackouts that are probably going to be coming over the next few years,” said Flarend.