This story comes from our partners at WHYY

Close to a dozen states are offering new rebates for home upgrades like electric heat pumps and insulation, funded through President Joe Biden’s signature climate law. But some worry the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump could jeopardize those funds for residents of Pennsylvania and surrounding states

The U.S. Department of Energy has yet to approve those applications even as the Biden administration draws to a close.

“I think everybody’s a little bit worried,” said Rachel Goodgal, government affairs manager at the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance and Energy Efficiency Alliance of New Jersey, which represent dozens of energy efficiency companies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “There’s pretty widespread angst.”

The energy efficiency, electrification and appliance rebates, funded with $8.8 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, are expected to lower households’ energy use, help them switch from gas-burning appliances to electric ones, and save recipients up to $1 billion a year on energy bills.

Trump has vowed to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. But it’s not clear how his administration will handle the home energy rebates, which are expected to roll out in red and blue states alike.

Discounts for low- and moderate-income families

Some of the Inflation Reduction Act’s other incentives for families to make their homes more climate-friendly — in the form of tax credits — have disproportionately benefited higher-income households. Tax credits require an up-front investment in weatherization or efficient appliances that’s later recouped in part when a household files its taxes.

“It’s hard to put out money like that, pay for costs like that and wait for reimbursement,” said Pamela Darville, a volunteer with POWER Interfaith, who helps lead the Pennsylvania advocacy organization’s climate justice and jobs team.

On the other hand, the home energy rebates are expected to be more useful for low- to moderate-income households, because they’ll reduce costs of weatherization and appliances on the front end — and because Department of Energy guidelines say some of these rebates must be reserved for families at these income levels.