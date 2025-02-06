Perhaps the most controversial aspect of Shapiro’s plan is a proposal to create a cap-and-trade program for carbon emissions from power plants, called the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act. It would be a state-level version of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which previous Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf attempted to join, before a court halted the program. Shapiro appealed that ruling, then announced his idea for the state-level replacement last spring.

The governor’s state-level program would return 70% of its revenue to Pennsylvania households through rebates on their electric bills, according to Shapiro’s office. A study found that the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act combined with Shapiro’s plan to update the energy source requirements for electric utilities would lower households’ electric bills and reduce planet-warming emissions.

Shapiro, a Democrat, will need to get his budget through the Republican-controlled state Senate and an equally split state House.

Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) has criticized Shapiro’s state-level carbon cap idea, calling it “just a rebranded carbon tax.”

“If he cared about Pennsylvanians’ wallets, he’d drop the utility-hiking #RGGI lawsuit and stop the word charade,” she wrote on X last week.

Republicans go on the attack

After Shapiro’s budget address Tuesday, Senate Republican leadership attacked the proposal as inflated. In a press release, they said his budget plan does not include any new revenues or expenditures for the Lightning Plan, “leaving Pennsylvanians in the dark about how it would impact their household budgets, grid reliability or the state’s finances.”

“With one stroke of a pen, [he] could repeal his appeal to maintain his power to implement an $800 million carbon tax on Pennsylvanians and encourage investment to bring more certainty to our environment and to push down energy bills,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin (R-Strasburg) said. “Instead, you keep hearing him talk about more bureaucracy and things that government can do. That’s part of the problem. That’s why we’re sputtering.”

The state Senate passed a bill repealing PA’s RGGI law, known as the CO2 Budget Trading Program, Tuesday.

Shapiro said as the second-biggest energy producer in the country, Pennsylvania has an opportunity.

“We are powerful enough to develop common-sense policy that will lower costs, protect and create jobs and take meaningful action to address climate change,” Shapiro said.

Advocates call proposals a mixed bag

Organized labor representatives praised Shapiro’s energy proposals.

“Gov. Shapiro’s commitment to creating more good-paying union jobs in a clean energy economy is in alignment with our Union Energy campaign,” said Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Angela Ferritto. “We are dedicated to creating an energy economy that allows all Pennsylvania residents to work in union jobs with union benefits.”