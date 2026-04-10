Pennsylvania has a brand new state park — and this one is underground

The 435-acre park stretches around the largest and deepest limestone cave in Pennsylvania. It features four miles of passages that descend as far as 476 feet below the surface. The park officially opens to the public on Earth Day, April 22.

During his visit to announce the designation, Shapiro said the bipartisan action was a priority for him as his administration continues efforts to bolster the state’s outdoor recreation industry.

Shapiro said efforts have led to $3.5 billion in increased in revenue and 12,000 additional jobs in the sector. He also stressed the mental and physical health benefits the state’s outdoor spaces offer to residents and visitors.

“ It just naturally helps people heal and brings a calmness,” he said, adding that “it’s also important in these times of great division to find opportunities to come together and not pay so much attention to who you voted for, but instead pay attention to the terrain you get to walk together.”