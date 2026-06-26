Episode for June 26, 2026

When the Army Corps of Engineers removed a dam on the Monongahela River a couple of years ago, the water level dropped more than some businesses expected. Researchers are working on buoys that combat harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie by releasing an algaecide. Council members in a Jefferson County borough are putting a nearly six-month pause on data center development, and state lawmakers have passed three measures this week to pump the brakes on data center development. Environmental groups say recent investments announced by Nippon Steel for its US Steel plants in the Pittsburgh area won’t do much to improve the region’s air quality. How restaurants are managing recycling, composting and sustainability, and training customers along the way.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn