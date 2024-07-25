Schools that want to install solar panels can soon apply for help under a new state program.

The law creating the Solar for Schools program directs the Department of Community and Economic Development to set up a grant program using federal climate money.

Once the agency opens the application process, schools can ask for grants to cover up to half the cost of installing solar panels.

Lawmakers also approved $25 million in state funds that could be used on top of the federally-funded grants.

Solar for Schools passed both chambers with bipartisan votes. It had support from labor and education groups, including American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

“I’m excited to be able to go back to some of these schools and have real guidelines, a real program that they’re able to apply for to try to turn a really cool idea into a reality,” said Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia), who sponsored the measure.

Saving money for schools

Fiedler said switching to solar could save schools hundreds of thousands of dollars on energy bills.

“That’s money that they can put back directly into students’ education, into hiring more staff, into improving the long-term outcomes for students in whatever way they see fit,” she said.

Fiedler’s office said Midd-West School District in Middleburg reduced its annual $420,000 electric bill by about $145,000 after it installed 5,130 solar panels on 10 acres of property in 2020.

Fiedler said she hopes as many schools as possible across the state will take advantage of the program, so that by next year it will be clear the initiative is successful and deserves more funding.

Solar advocates say Solar for Schools can help speed an energy transition away from fossil fuels. They’re hoping the legislature will do more, by increasing the state’s clean energy goals and allowing community solar. Community solar arrays are neighborhood-scale projects that allow people who can’t install their own panels to directly subscribe to solar energy.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.