Will the City of Pittsburgh revoke its parks tax? Spend more on green infrastructure to confront flooding and climate change? And should the mayor of Pittsburgh take a stand on issues that go beyond city limits, like fracking and green energy?
Although the first mayoral debates focused on issues like affordable housing and policing, the four Democratic candidates offer sharply different records and plans for the city’s environmental future. PublicSource’s Oliver Morrison asked how the candidates would address the many environmental challenges that one would face as mayor.
He asked the same questions to contrast their ideas and then edited down the answers to highlight their most substantial proposals and biggest areas of disagreement. You can also listen to their full interviews at the end of this article, or read a deeper analysis at PublicSource.