This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Public Schools is celebrating the completion of its “Filter First” drinking fountain project. The district replaced all unfiltered water fountains by installing close to 1,300 lead-filtering ones.

Speaking at Dilworth PreK-5 on Monday, David Masur with the advocacy group PennEnvironment encouraged schools across the state to follow the district’s example. Pennsylvania does not require schools to replace older fountains with high-filtration ones, though some state lawmakers have introduced bills to change that.

“This is not a pie-in-the-sky idea. The technology exists today,” Masur said. “And it’s just a question of, will school districts have the desire and will to follow the leadership of PPS to make these projects possible?”

PPS sustainability manager Sanjeeb Manandhar said the project cost roughly $5.5 million to complete. The district started rolling out a long-term project to systematically replace outdated water fountains in 2016, after 3% of its taps — including 141 sinks and water fountains — tested above the safe levels.