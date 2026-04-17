Episode for April 17, 2026

At family-friendly event in the Laurel Highlands climate change communication tools were used to engage the public about the issue and what they can do. The Pennsylvania state House has approved two bills to regulate data center development. An energy company is seeking the right of eminent domain to build a high-voltage power line in southwestern Pennsylvania to feed data centers in Virginia. The updated map that milions of gardeners rely on reflects climate changes. We take a field trip in Centre County to find out what goes on after dark in vernal pools, and why they matter. Pennsylvania added its 125th state park, and it is underground.
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- Practicing climate communication in the field and stream - A family-friendly event at Powdermill Nature Reserve presented an opportunity to talk to residents about stream health and climate change.
- Field Trip Offers Look at Creatures of the Night - Vernal pools are easily overlooked by humans. But for frogs, salamanders and other animals, these temporary ponds are crucial for their existence.
- Wondering when to plant? There’s a map for that - The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map was updated last fall to give gardeners and growers more accurate information about what to plant and when.
- Energy company wants eminent domain for power lines in SW Pa. for data centers in Virginia - Residents fear they could lose their homes and properties if the PUC grants eminent domain for the project that will power data centers in Virginia.
- Pa. state House passes 2 measures on data center regulation - The votes are the latest moves by Harrisburg lawmakers to regulate a fast-growing industry that some communities and environmental groups have opposed.
- Pennsylvania has a brand new state park — and this one is underground - Laurel Caverns State Park in Fayette County is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
ICE fighting DEP orders on two Pennsylvania detention center sites