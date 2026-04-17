Episode for April 17, 2026

At family-friendly event in the Laurel Highlands climate change communication tools were used to engage the public about the issue and what they can do. The Pennsylvania state House has approved two bills to regulate data center development. An energy company is seeking the right of eminent domain to build a high-voltage power line in southwestern Pennsylvania to feed data centers in Virginia. The updated map that milions of gardeners rely on reflects climate changes. We take a field trip in Centre County to find out what goes on after dark in vernal pools, and why they matter. Pennsylvania added its 125th state park, and it is underground.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

ICE fighting DEP orders on two Pennsylvania detention center sites