Episode for April 10, 2026

An environmental engineer is starting a new act as a storyteller and educator for local waterways. A state legislator in Ohio wants to bring back the state’s elk. We take a peak into the springtime mating dance of the elusive American woodcock.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held a public hearing to gather comments about a new permit for the Shell plastic production facility in Beaver County. A new report card gives Pennsylvania an F grade for how it governs rooftop solar permitting. Pennsylvania state lawmakers have introduced a flurry of legislation to address data center growth.

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Elk haven’t been in Ohio in a hundred years. One state rep wants them back