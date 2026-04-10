Episode for April 10, 2026

An environmental engineer is starting a new act as a storyteller and educator for local waterways. A state legislator in Ohio wants to bring back the state’s elk. We take a peak into the springtime mating dance of the elusive American woodcock.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held a public hearing to gather comments about a new permit for the Shell plastic production facility in Beaver County. A new report card gives Pennsylvania an F grade for how it governs rooftop solar permitting. Pennsylvania state lawmakers have introduced a flurry of legislation to address data center growth.
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- Profile: From environmental engineer to ‘Water Healer’ - Carol Parenzan founded the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and is now turning her attention to a new way to connect people with rivers, as The Water Healer.
- The magnificent sky dance of the American woodcock - At dusk in fields in Pennsylvania and throughout the Great Lakes region in spring, an odd-looking bird takes to the sky for an elaborate, acrobatic display. We take you there.
- Shell’s environmental permit finds support and opposition at DEP hearing - Pennsylvania regulators gathered public comments in Beaver County about a new permit for the Shell ethane cracker.
- Pa. data centers: How lawmakers are responding, from electricity and water use to tax breaks - Dozens of data centers are planned across Pennsylvania. Some lawmakers want to put up guardrails, while others want to speed their development.
- Green group gives Pennsylvania ‘F’ on solar permitting - The group PennEnvironment said permitting delays and bureaucratic barriers can add to the cost of a typical residential solar energy system, deterring potential adopters.
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Elk haven’t been in Ohio in a hundred years. One state rep wants them back