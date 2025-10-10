It’s about 130 miles long, has nine locks and dams, and flows north, from the mountains of West Virginia to the Point in downtown Pittsburgh. That’s where it meets the Allegheny to form the Ohio River. Yes, it’s the Monongahela River — the Mighty Mon as some call it.

For the “Reporting from the Mon” series, we head out into the watershed. We visit a stream on the way back from a devastating fish kill, stand next to the hulking remains of a steel plant along the river’s shore, and examine pollution sources that threaten water quality.

Check back as the series continues.

Funding for the series comes from the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds and the Robert F. Schumann Foundation.