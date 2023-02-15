This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA. It been updated.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a scathing letter to the president and CEO of Norfolk Southern on Tuesday , calling out the company for making emergency management decisions without consulting state and local leaders and for prioritizing its railroad operations over “a safer overall approach” for local residents and the environment, after a train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio last week.

The derailment last week led to the emergency evacuation of thousands of people in Ohio and a couple dozen in Pennsylvania and has led to widespread concern about the potential contamination of water, soil and air near the derailment.

In the letter, Shapiro said he was calling on the Public Utilities Commission to investigate Norfolk Southern’s response and that he had already discussed the issue with President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of Transportation.

Shapiro said he was pushing for additional oversight and regulations at the state and federal level. Shapiro accused Norfolk Southern of pursuing “an accelerated and arbitrary timeline to reopen the rail line” that created “unnecessary risk” and confusion.

Just days after the derailment, Shapiro called an emergency press conference to tell a dozen Pennsylvania residents who hadn’t evacuated yet that their lives and health would be in jeopardy within a few hours if they didn’t evacuate. The new letter from Shapiro makes clear that this last minute announcement came after Norfolk Southern decided to vent toxic chemicals from its train without properly consulting state and local leaders and without fully considering other options.