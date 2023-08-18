If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world.
A lot of that waste happens in our homes.
LISTEN to the story
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food were wasted at the retail and consumer levels in 2010. The federal government set a goal to cut the country’s food waste to 50 percent of 2010 levels by the year 2030.
It takes a lot of energy for our food to reach us. When it’s thrown out, it can give off gases that contribute to global warming.
A collection of simple actions can help you prevent waste and save money
Resources:
- Follow the “Food Waste Five”
- The best ways to store all your food
- Find recipes for food scraps and leftovers
- Learn to compost
This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.