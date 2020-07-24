Reid Frazier: Refresh our memories: What is the Dakota Access pipeline and why has it been so controversial?

Ellen Gilmer: Dakota Access is a pipeline backed by a company called Energy Transfer. It’s a pipeline that moves oil from North Dakota, where there’s a lot of shale development, to Illinois, where it connects to this big network. So various permits were approved by different agencies under the Obama administration back in 2016. There were huge protests that year. Thousands of people went to North Dakota just outside of the Standing Rock Indian reservation.

This pipeline crosses a body of water about a half a mile north of the reservation and there’s a lot of tribal opposition to the project for that reason. The Obama administration ended up withholding a permit and agreed to do some more environmental analysis.

The Trump administration reversed course and the pipeline got built and it’s been delivering oil for three years.

RF: So the pipeline’s already been pumping oil for three years. What did the judge in this case decide?

EG: There’s been this litigation going on since 2016. And the judge ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers, which is a federal agency that approved one of the key permits for Dakota Access, didn’t comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it approved that permit. It didn’t properly consider that there was a lot of expert disagreement about the oil spill risks. So the judge actually determined that earlier this year. And then he said, well, I’m going to hear from the parties and figure out what should be the consequence of this decision.

Does this just mean the Army Corps should do another environmental review and the pipeline can stay in place in the meantime? Or does it mean that the pipeline should shut down? So on July 6th, we got the answer. The judge said the pipeline’s got to shut down. He gave it a deadline of August 5th to empty it of oil and to stay that way while the Army Corps does this court-ordered environmental review, which is expected to last into 2021. The decision is already on appeal.

The status of that shutdown order is very much up in the air. Right now, it’s actually on hold while an appeals court takes a look at the issue. So it’s kind of an open question whether and when a shutdown would actually happen. But it was a huge win for the tribal advocates.

RF: Is this something that happens a lot, that a judge will order a pipeline to just shut down and drain all that oil out?

EG: No, it’s unprecedented. There has never been a major oil pipeline forced to shut down for inadequate analysis under NEPA. There have been some smaller shutdowns or construction stoppages for other reasons, but nothing this major has ever happened for NEPA reasons to an oil pipeline.

RF: Talk to me about the company’s response. They’re fighting this.

EG: Energy Transfer — which is a Dallas-based energy company — they’re ready to pull out all the stops to make sure this shutdown doesn’t happen. They have a strong legal team working on the case and they’re pursuing all their legal options. They’ll go to the Supreme Court if they need to, to keep this pipeline open.

The company announced a day or two after the court decision that they had not taken any steps to shut it down, and they weren’t planning to. This statement was seen by a lot of critics as an act of defiance by the company. The company later walked it back and said, ‘of course, we’re going to comply with a court order. But we’re just so confident that we’re going to win on appeal that this shutdown is never going to happen.’

RF: I want to just go back a little bit into the judge’s decision. Why did he say that the environmental review was not done properly?

EG: Basically, for Dakota Access, the Army Corps did what’s called an environmental assessment, which is a type of study that looks at a lot of impacts. It decided not to do an environmental impact statement, which is a different type of study that’s a more in-depth exercise.

“There’s expert disagreement about the impacts of an oil spill and the risk of an oil spill and how that could affect all the tribes downstream that rely on that water.”

So under NEPA, when a project’s impacts are considered “highly controversial,” that means the agency should be doing this more in-depth environmental impact statement. So the judge decided that the impacts of Dakota Access were highly controversial because there’s expert disagreement about the impacts of an oil spill and the risk of an oil spill and how that could affect all the tribes downstream that rely on that water.

RF: What is the Trump administration saying about this? What impact does this have on Trump’s agenda, which is very much what’s pushed these big oil and gas pipelines further?

EG: This is another example of the federal courts providing a check on the Trump administration’s efforts to streamline environmental reviews and to really push through energy infrastructure, particularly fossil fuel infrastructure. This was something that the Obama administration initially approved, then decided to do some more study. President Trump made it one of his first priorities when he took office, to get this pipeline on track, and he did it successfully. So this is a real setback to what had otherwise been a really big campaign promise.

The Trump administration wants to prioritize the development of U.S. energy and especially fossil fuels, and building the infrastructure to move those fossil fuels is a critical part of that. The more that courts step in to require additional environmental review or any other kind of reason to slow down development or delay permits, that just makes it harder to reach the idea of energy dominance.

It remains to be seen what the impact would be on actual oil and gas production in North Dakota. It shows no matter how committed the president is to pushing the energy dominance agenda, there will always be uncertainties based on how courts review agency decisions.

RF: I want to talk to you about a couple other pipelines. The first is Keystone XL pipeline, which I understand is on hold pending a court case. What can you tell us about that pipeline?

EG: Keystone XL is another big one that was dominating the headlines, at least in the environmental and energy world, several years ago. The Obama administration denied a permit for it. President Trump took office and said, ‘let’s get Keystone XL on track and issued the final permits.’ The company behind that pipeline wants to move oil sands from Canada down into the U.S. They have run up against a constant battle in the courts.

This is a pipeline that has not been built yet. The big decision that has delayed it is a federal court decision in Montana that said water permits for Keystone XL didn’t comply with the Endangered Species Act. So the court scrapped this water permit for Keystone XL. It went a step further and it actually scrapped the whole permitting program that the Army Corps had used across the country. So no new oil and gas pipeline could rely on this permitting program that they typically use. The Supreme Court stepped in and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to restart this permitting program for all the other oil and gas pipelines.’ But the permit is still on pause for Keystone XL and it’ll stay on pause while a federal appeals court takes a look at the case and decides what to do next.’

RF: Let’s talk about another pipeline where the owners of the pipeline have decided to scrap it. It’s the Atlantic Coast pipeline. What can you tell us about that pipeline and why its owners, Dominion and Duke Energy, decided to pull the plug?

EG: Atlantic Coast was a proposed natural gas pipeline that would go from West Virginia to Virginia and North Carolina. This project has been in the works since 2014. Duke and Dominion have been fighting off all these legal battles for all that time. They’re fighting over acquiring land, getting the right permits. They had a case about the pipeline crossing the Appalachian Trail that went all the way up to the Supreme Court and they won. That was just about a month ago. A few weeks later, they decided to pull the plug on the pipeline, which seemed pretty shocking to people who had followed the Supreme Court battle, ‘like, okay, they won. So why are they giving up on this pipeline?’

“These three pipelines show how sophisticated the environmental, tribal and land owner litigants have become in challenging these projects.”

The thing is that the Appalachian Trail issue was just one permitting uncertainty among a whole lot of other uncertainty. So the developers just decided this is not worth [their] continued investment. So as a business decision, they decided to just give up on it.

RF: All of these decisions taken as a whole, are they affecting the oil and gas industry and these big mega-projects that take years and years to build and billions of dollars? Is this going to be harder to pull these off because of all these legal fights these companies have to face?

EG: Definitely. These three pipelines show how sophisticated the environmental, tribal and land owner litigants have become in challenging these projects. They have gotten to know all the best ways to file challenges in court, like which permits are likely to be most vulnerable and where they’re likely to get traction. They’ve really built up this very strong legal strategy and it’s been successful.

Dominion and Duke saw that it wasn’t worth their time or money anymore. Investors are getting a little skittish about it. They don’t really want to have their money tied up for a decade of uncertainty. The Trump administration is trying to reassure everybody that it’s still worth their time. They’ve been quite obviously very, very frustrated with the success of the environmental legal movement here.

RF: It’s obvious who would be opposed to oil and gas pipelines and the opposition that they’d engender. But I think also sometimes when I read about these court battles, what’s going to happen when we have a massive build-out of renewable energy and there needs to be high voltage lines installed all across the U.S.?

Is this kind of a preview of some of the legal strategies that people who don’t want these to go through their land or their communities, that they might take these legal strategies to slow that kind of development?

EG: There is definitely some of the same dynamics at play in the build-out of renewable infrastructure as there are for pipelines. NEPA [National Environmental Policy Act] which has gotten in the way of Dakota Access, has been used to fight big transmission projects that would help move electricity. So we’ll definitely be seeing that in the renewable energy space, and we certainly already have.

One example is there was a court case that’s been going on the past several years about this big transmission line that would go across the James River in Virginia. The environmental groups involved in that case – it was environmental groups and historic preservation groups – they won, but the court who was handling the case decided to keep the project in place. They were going to require that the federal government to do another review, but go ahead and keep the project in place.

Some people have pointed to that as a kind of counterfactual, like, yeah, the same stuff could come up with renewable energy, but the fact that it’s renewable energy could play into a judge’s decision in whether to actually take a project down or not.

It’s certainly true that some big renewable projects could be derailed by not following environmental statutes. I think a lot of environmental lawyers would be fine with that because they want to see that kind of energy infrastructure built out. But they also want it to be done in compliance with laws that are meant to protect endangered species and what-not.

Ellen Gilmer tracks environmental policy and courtroom drama for Bloomberg News.