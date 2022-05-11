Malcolm Kenyatta: We’re energy independent right now. America is a net exporter of energy. But we need to continue down a couple of paths. You heard me talk about wind. You heard me talk about solar. Geothermal is going to be, I think, something that we’re going to see really take off and that we have seen take off, certainly in other European allied countries, using that for heating in homes, which is using the energy in the middle of the earth to heat homes, which has been really innovative and cool. I think that there is room for nuclear. And, you know, I know that there people have been researching this for a long time of what do we do with the spent fuel and making sure we’re not having a Yukon Mountain situation? I’m here in Pennsylvania, and so that’s something we have to be leery of. But I think that that plays a role for us as well. And when we get better at storing energy from wind and solar, there are, you know, obviously batteries that that we’re using to store. But those are, again, going to get better over time. So I think that those are the four buckets that present a lot of opportunity for us. And on the fuel piece. Biofuel is yet again another area where you see these companies really looking at this. And that’s something I would want to see us double down on as well. A big part of what you do at the federal level is give out a lot of money with strings. And at the federal level, I would, first of all, oppose efforts to allow new drilling on federal lands. I think that that is a mistake. I would also be opposing any new tax breaks or incentives to big polluters across the board and would be looking at ways that we could advance legislation like the THRIVE Act, which I think is a great path forward that I know is supported by Majority Leader Schumer and others within the caucus. And I would be another vote for that bill.

Alex Khalil: Geothermal, I think is a big one, especially in Pennsylvania. I think it’s something that would be a game changer, especially for rural Pennsylvania, if if it does truly meet my understanding. I think we need to continue with nuclear. I think we need to continue to make sure that it is safe, that we find ways in which to properly store, and hopefully we really put more research into converting that waste into being reused for more nuclear energy. And we have gas. There’s no reason why we cannot really sit back and modernize a switch from fracking to something less toxic than fracking. Fracking is just one means of a gas extraction. There are others I’d like us to explore. I’d like us to make sure to hold these gas fracking companies accountable and make them list the chemicals that they’re injecting in our soil. They’re the only company I know that can inject whatever they want and not tell us what they’re injecting. So, I’m okay with gas as long as we can sit back and make sure that we use technologies to reduce emissions, to reduce the toxicity of the extraction process, to make sure that when these companies are coming in, whether it is mining or gas extraction, that they pay a bigger bond upfront so that any cleanup or remediation– there’s funds in there that we as communities are not responsible for paying. Of course, wind and solar have a great place. I’d like them to be either on Superfund sites or I’d like them to be on roofs throughout the country. What’s more important is that these products have to be made in the United States. We cannot fill American infrastructure with foreign-made goods so that essentially our our infrastructure becomes like these Amazon warehouses and other warehouses where they are just filled with foreign goods and Americans are just doing installation or just moving around goods. They need to be made in the United States. The parts, the steel, all of it needs to be made in the United States. So why not in Pennsylvania? And I believe very strongly that alternative energies belong here. We have all the elements. We just need to start making things here. I would find funding to get those projects going. I’m going to say much of my conversation will be with Pennsylvanians in Republican areas. As I’ve been going door to door and going into rural communities, I’m having conversations with Trump supporters. After they finish venting about, you know, the president, the former president, this president, hen then we start talking about issues. And hopefully solutions. So if I were to sit back and say to them, ‘hey, what about we put in the geothermal project here and you can start have a job and improve the economy here.’ I think you’re going to find a different answer there than ‘no way.’ We stop talking to the lobbyists, and we start talking to our constituents.

George Bochetto: Of course, it is in Pennsylvania’s interest to promote and exploit and develop, to the greatest degree possible, for natural gas and all of the energy resources that we have in this commonwealth, and particularly in the Marcellus shale and elsewhere. We also have, by the way, some very important minerals which are related or cousin products to energy, but from a purely energy point of view, we should be doing everything humanly possible to promote, exploit and produce more natural gas and to be able to ship it and pipe it to ports where our shipping can deliver it up and down the east coast to other states within the United States and also abroad, particularly to our NATO allies. There’s a lot of action points that need to take place. Let’s just talk about the shipping as one example. I mean, we need to change the Jones Act so that we don’t have these artificial barriers in the form of flags and the flagging of ships preventing us from shipping it to other states within our country. That’s just silly. And it’s an anachronism from a long time ago, and it’s high time that we change it. We also need specific policies that are designed to lower the entry barriers into the actual development of natural energy. The permitting process and the regulatory process now is stultifying, and we need to change that. We need to reduce that. We need to promote rather than discourage exploration and development. We need also to have a very, very strong policy of development of pipelines and what is necessary to develop the easements over real estate that are necessary to develop pipelines, to develop the technology to increase the safety of pipelines to the greatest extent possible.