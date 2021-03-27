A couple of weeks ago, Susanne Fries was walking with a friend along Kelly Drive near Boathouse Row at about 8:30 in the morning, lamenting the increased traffic and wondering if she should find a quieter route. Suddenly, she saw a huge bird flying toward Lemon Hill with what looked like a fish in its mouth. With its distinct white head, clearly it was a bald eagle.

“Other people stopped and looked, and I was like, ‘Wow,’” she said. “It just brought a little bit of joy in these difficult times.”

I saw the eagle myself, earlier this week just north of Kelly Drive on Pennsylvania Avenue. As I walked, something made me look up, and there it was – a giant, dark and silent, not more than a half a dozen feet above my head, climbing slowly north. I looked to see if anyone else saw what I saw. But the UPS driver was too busy with his packages, and the cyclist was pedaling the hill with his head down.

Shari Hersh spotted the bald eagle while walking along the Schuylkill River on MLK Drive near the Art Museum early one Sunday.

“It was a little after 7 in the morning, very quiet. I saw this amazing bird,” she said. “It was so big, very distinctive markings, with the white head, white tail, and he was doing all these maneuvers.”

Obviously, this was not your average bird.

“So he was doing maneuvers with his wings and banking and fluttering, and he was descending,” Hersh said. “Gulls were chasing and harassing him. So he flew over by the edge of the Water Works between the Art Museum and Lloyd Hall.”

Why are there so many bald eagles in Philly?

There are at least two bald eagle nests in Philadelphia. One is at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge near the airport, where they can be spotted catching carp.