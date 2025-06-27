Pittsburgh Botanic Garden’s ‘Momentum’ brings color and movement to nature

The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden presents a special exhibit, Momentum, throughout the summer, celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary. The 460-acre garden in Allegheny County features cultivated woodlands and gardens and occasionally hosts special exhibits.

Designed by Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, Momentum transforms the garden’s landscape into installation art pieces of vibrant colors and interactive movements. Keith Kaiser, executive eirector of Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, explained how they made this exhibition happen in Pittsburgh.

“I had seen this exhibit of his work last year at the American Public Garden Association’s annual conference, and I thought it’s a great exhibit. I met [Shearn] and talked to him, and I said, ‘Patrick, we’re bringing this to Pittsburgh.’”

The Stream

First piece, The Stream, is installed in the Welcome Center of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. It hangs down from the ceiling with streamers of various colors that move when the door opens and the wind blows into the Welcome Center.

Vivid Echo

Vivid Echo is an interactive piece located within the Garden of the Five Senses. It consists of thousands of fabric streamers hanging in the air, casting shadows on the ground.

“They’re about four feet off the ground, and they each individually are five to six feet long, so it’s fun to walk through, especially for adults — kind of just be immersed in there,” Kaiser said. “Kids think it’s fun — they go lie on the ground.”

When the streamers move, they make an echo sound.“Guests had the opportunity to write messages that connected them and their thoughts to plants and nature,” Kaiser said. “So we refer to that as those messages being echoed.”

Elevated Reflection

Elevated Reflection is the largest installation, spanning about 1,450 square feet above the Lotus Pond, consisting of 9,000 linear feet of vibrantly colored sailcloth. The piece forms moving reflections on the pond, with the ability to rise up about 38 feet and drop through the ropes attached to the trees around the pond. On breezier days, the whole exhibit can change.

Kaiser described installing the piece. “I had questioned all along the ability to hang this one here by the pond,” he said. “But the artist and his team had it all figured out, which was great. They could climb up and hang the ropes in the tree, so once the ropes were in place, then they adjusted for hours. And this is what we have today.”

Kaiser said that he has received positive feedback from visitors.

“People have had reactions to it that it looks like fire, and I hear people talk about the sound, saying it sounds like a rain stick,” he said. “It’s just fascinating to mesmerize yourself and watch it.”

Throughout the exhibition, Kaiser aims to showcase the kinetic energy and movement of plants in relation to their environment. He also wants visitors to step back and consider the importance of plants in everyone’s life.

“Where did the fabric of that cotton shirt you’re wearing come from? Did you eat any plants today? Where did you get the oxygen that you’re breathing?” Kaiser poses these questions to encourage people to reflect on their connection with plants.

“Plants are so important,” he said. “Plants can live on this Earth without humans, but humans can’t.”

The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is open from 9 am to 5 pm, except on Mondays. The cost of Momentum is included in the regular admission fee.