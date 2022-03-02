They saw a meaningful opportunity to create something that could help both kids and adults navigate the science of climate change, the feelings it can bring up and what they could do about it.

They reached out to the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry’s (GAP) climate committee, given their extensive work on the topic and pitched them the idea. Then, they got to work.

Champlin, Wortzel and GAP collaborated for about a year on the book. They worked with focus groups composed of teachers, kids and experts to write a book that would be a comprehensive resource for kids aged 6-10. Champlin also illustrated the book.

“Comforting, uplifting and accurate”

“I think that art can be such an important vehicle for explaining science,” she said, adding that it was a goal to connect the images of the book with the messaging and ensure that the experience was “comforting, uplifting and accurate” for readers.

The book follows Coco the squirrel and her father as they embark on a journey to stop climate change. On their quest, they explore different topics that bring up concerns for Coco and the things that inspire her.

The story includes tools to deal with anxiety, like breathing techniques, along with the actions that anyone, including a child, can take to be involved in the fight against climate change.

“How we introduce this topic to young people either has them run away and not address it, or have them be empowered by it,” said Wortzel.

The book is available for purchase online and 65% of the proceeds go toward research on climate change and mental health.