A Pennsylvania fracking report had 8 recommendations. 5 years later, few have been implemented

‘No way for any human being on this earth to live’

In November 2023, Gov. Shapiro announced a deal with the Canonsburg-based driller CNX Resources, which he said resulted from the grand jury report and described it as a model of how to drill without causing environmental and health impacts. But the arrangement, which is voluntary and limited to one company, was panned by environmentalists and health researchers. The setbacks required in the deal expanded from 500 to 600 feet for residences, instead of the grand jury’s recommendation of 2,500 feet.

Proximity of residential areas, schools and hospitals to active oil and gas wells continues to be a point of frustration for those who had high hopes the grand jury’s report would spur reforms. A number of environmental groups petitioned the state’s Environmental Quality Board in October 2024 to increase setbacks. While the Department of Environmental Protection signed off on the proposal, in April, the 20-member board — the majority of whom serve in Shapiro’s administration — tabled the vote, to the frustration of advocates who say health impacts continue.

The well site that lies 1,200 feet from Borello’s home in Washington County is owned and operated by CNX Resources.

“A gas well that caused nosebleeds to my family,” Borello said. “The particulate matter was off the charts. We would go outside, we would be dizzy, we’d have stomach aches, we would have chest pains.”

Borello said the company, CNX Resources, built additional pipeline infrastructure at the well site in 2012 that continued to emit air pollutants.

“And sometimes they would blow off for hours and hours,” Borello said. “My family had chemical burns to our eyes and our skin. It was a horrific experience.”

Borello said the company would do it three times a day, seven days a week, which led to criminal charges against CNX.

“And my children grew up living in a world where they had 60 seconds to run indoors before those emissions, that you could visually see, were blowing into our yard. That is no way for any human being on this earth to live.”

Bonder said in an email that DEP has expanded its team of fracking and toxicology experts and is reviewing best practices to minimize health impacts, including using electric-powered equipment. He said the administration has also improved its complaint registry.

With regard to the health assessment, one of the most recent and comprehensive health studies was conducted by the University of Pittsburgh at the behest of the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health. Released in August 2023, it found that children living near gas wells in heavily drilled parts of the state were more likely to develop a relatively rare form of lymphoma, and that nearby residents of all ages had an increased chance of incidents of severe asthma. It did not find an association to other types of childhood cancers.

Still, the advocates say the state is “ignoring” the study and its results.

What else is being done to implement fracking reforms?

Several stalled legislative proposals would allow the attorney general’s office to pursue criminal charges without referrals from local lawmakers. Another bill would force DEP to consider the cumulative impact of multiple oil and gas sites on air pollution in environmental justice areas.

Bonder wrote in the email that the administration is “implementing a new criminal referral protocol and enforcement strategy.”

The environmental groups said progress has been made on disclosure of fracking chemicals, but say proprietary chemicals should not be exempt.

In February 2024, one company, Chemstream, agreed to disclose all of its chemicals, including those considered trade secrets.

Meanwhile, Borello said she still files complaints to the DEP about the CNX well site.

“The most recent one was this past December,” Borello said in an email. “The DEP told me verbally that they are allowed to blow emissions into my yard. They are exempt at this site. It is very disheartening.”