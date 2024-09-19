Allegheny County plans to award $5 million in grant money to projects aimed at improving the region’s air quality. But with a week before proposals are due, no one has applied.
The $5 million comes from the county’s Clean Air Fund, which collects penalties paid by plants and companies that pollute. County officials are urging local municipalities and community organizations to submit their ideas for one of four qualifying project categories as soon as possible: fleet electrification, tree canopy expansion, equipment electrification, and climate resiliency and adaptation projects.
Preference will be given to communities that experience disproportionate negative effects of pollution, such as those in the Mon Valley.
“Please do not wait until the last minute,” urged Geoff Rabinowitz, deputy director of the health department’s Bureau of Environmental Health. “If something comes in after the deadline, we’re not going to be able to consider it.”
The Clean Air Fund was criticized earlier this year by the County Controller’s office, which found that only a small portion of the $10 million fund balance had been spent between 2021 and the early part of 2023. County Controller Corey O’Connor argued in May that the fund had fallen “far short” of meeting its mission at the current pace of investment.
“Why are we holding on to this money? Let’s get this money out as quick as we can to help these residents,” O’Connor said.
The county approved about $2.3 million to support several proposals late last year, according to Rabinowitz. With plans to spend another $5 million this year, the Health Department appears to be trying to answer O’Connor’s call.
The county held two public hearings last month in West Mifflin and Pittsburgh’s North Side to provide information about what projects would best qualify for financial aid. Rabinowitz said at those meetings, several municipalities stated their intent to apply for help with fleet and equipment electrification as well as other projects.