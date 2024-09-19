This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

Allegheny County plans to award $5 million in grant money to projects aimed at improving the region’s air quality. But with a week before proposals are due, no one has applied.

The $5 million comes from the county’s Clean Air Fund, which collects penalties paid by plants and companies that pollute. County officials are urging local municipalities and community organizations to submit their ideas for one of four qualifying project categories as soon as possible: fleet electrification, tree canopy expansion, equipment electrification, and climate resiliency and adaptation projects.

Preference will be given to communities that experience disproportionate negative effects of pollution, such as those in the Mon Valley.