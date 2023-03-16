This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) has imposed another $307,800 in air pollution control fines on U.S. Steel.

The penalties result from pollution and permit violations at Clairton Coke Works — North America’s largest coke plant — between April and June 2022.

A 2019 settlement between the company and ACHD outlined penalties for each hour the company’s coke oven batteries are out of compliance. According to the agreement, the department has two coke oven inspectors stationed inside the facility five days a week.

In accordance with the settlement’s terms, 90% of penalties — or $277,020 — will be paid to a community fund benefiting residents in five communities surrounding the coke plant: Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.

As of June 2022 , the fund had distributed more than $2.58 million to community beneficiaries and maintained a balance of $2.15 million.