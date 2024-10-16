fbpx

Prove your humanity


Lost your password?

Today, The Allegheny Front was named a Press Forward grant recipient! We join this inaugural, historic cohort of more than 200 local newsrooms across the country that are filling critical information gaps and working in service of our communities.

Press Forward is a nationwide movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news. 

Since 1991, we have been on the frontlines of environmental journalism in our region, which includes cities, suburbs and rural communities. A review panel of national foundation and journalism leaders read about how our reporting is making a difference, right here at home.

Over the the last year, we have:

The $100,000 over two years that we are receiving from Press Forward is more than just a grant. It’s a symbolic gesture that national funders are investing in The Allegheny Front and, ultimately, in western and central Pennsylvania and its residents.

This grant is wonderful news, but we need local support to sustain this work for the long term — for all of us. 

Will you help us celebrate this moment and prepare for what’s ahead by making a gift to The Allegheny Front today?

Yes! I support local news.

Thank you for believing in The Allegheny Front. We look forward to serving our region for years to come.

With gratitude,

Kathy Knauer

Executive Producer
Custom Text
Executive Producer

Kathy came to radio by accident. She started out wanting to help a handful of dedicated volunteers produce a weekly environmental radio show, then got roped in as the volunteer executive producer. That was over 25 years ago. The volunteer gig ended in 2002, when The Allegheny Front received its first operating grant. Today, Kathy leads a team of award-winning journalists who report on environmental stories that impact the lives of the people in our region. For many years, Kathy was an environmental scientist with a wastewater agency and worked at Carnegie Mellon University managing a water quality survey of Pittsburgh’s three rivers and multiple watersheds. She has a Master of Science in Environmental Health from the Graduate School of Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh.

Related Posts