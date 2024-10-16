Today, The Allegheny Front was named a Press Forward grant recipient! We join this inaugural, historic cohort of more than 200 local newsrooms across the country that are filling critical information gaps and working in service of our communities.

Press Forward is a nationwide movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news.

Since 1991, we have been on the frontlines of environmental journalism in our region, which includes cities, suburbs and rural communities. A review panel of national foundation and journalism leaders read about how our reporting is making a difference, right here at home.

Over the the last year, we have:

The $100,000 over two years that we are receiving from Press Forward is more than just a grant. It’s a symbolic gesture that national funders are investing in The Allegheny Front and, ultimately, in western and central Pennsylvania and its residents.

This grant is wonderful news, but we need local support to sustain this work for the long term — for all of us.

Thank you for believing in The Allegheny Front. We look forward to serving our region for years to come.

With gratitude,

Kathy Knauer

Executive Producer