The non-profit Freshwater Accountability Project announced that it will receive a $40,000 grant to start testing the air and water in Belmont County, Ohio, near the site of a proposed petrochemical plant. Called an ethane cracker, the project by Thailand-based PTTGC America and Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd., of South Korea would produce up to 1.5 million metric tons of plastic pellets annually.

Similar to the Shell ethane cracker in Pennsylvania, the Ohio plant would use ethane, now abundant because of the region’s natural gas production, to produce pellets, which are used by other industries to manufacture plastic products.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has already issued air and water permits for the PTTGC plant.

According to Leatra Harper, head of Freshwater Accountability Project, those permits, “… are not adequately protective of our breathable air and our drinkable water,” she said.

She said before the plant is built, the community needs more data about current levels for contaminants like fine particulate matter and volatile organic compounds such as benzene.

In an email about these concerns, Ohio EPA spokesperson Jame Lee said, “…Ohio EPA is not in a position to collect additional data at this time.”

Harper’s group will use grant money from Pennsylvania-based Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (which also provides funding for The Allegheny Front) to collect air and water quality data at schools and daycare and senior centers near the Ohio cracker plant site.

“We’re seeing that in order to hold polluters accountable, more and more people have to do their own baseline testing for markers of pollutants that are released, especially by new industries,” Harper said.

“They’re great, we agree with them,” said Dan Williamson, Columbus-based spokesperson for PTTGC, when asked about the group’s effort. “Clean air to breathe, clean water to drink is a human right, and so they are right to insist upon that.”

PTTGC is looking for ways to reduce the local and global pollution that comes from plastic and its production, according to Williamson.

The company has yet to announce a final decision on whether it will move forward with construction.