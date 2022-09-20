A new report shows extreme weather is responsible for most power outages across the country in the last two decades.

As climate change increases the chance of severe storms, outages could become more frequent if utilities don’t act to harden the electric grid.

The report from Climate Central found that 83 percent of reported outages between 2000 and 2021 happened because of weather events.

The group looked at more than 1,500 major outages reported to the federal government. A major outage affects at least 50,000 customers.