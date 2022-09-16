Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown, near Harrisburg, when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement.

It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania.

“I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t get it to stop coming in,” Sharp said.

When Sharp’s mother, Deb Sharp, got home after work that day, she remembers walking through water up to her knees to reach her home.

LISTEN to the story

The basement had been a hang-out space, with a pool table and kitchenette. It also housed the home’s breaker box, furnace, hot water heater, and served as storage for holiday decorations and family mementos.

All of that had to be thrown out or replaced.

Because Tropical Storm Lee was declared a disaster by then-president Barack Obama, the Sharps got a little help to replace their furnace. But they didn’t have flood insurance. Their home sits away from the Susquehanna River and Swatara Creek, outside the historic floodplain.

Climate change is expected to make Pennsylvania warmer and wetter, with rain falling in more intense bursts. Because of that, floodwaters are now showing up outside those flood zones designated by the federal government. It will be up to communities to figure out how to respond.

After 2011, the Sharps moved the breaker box upstairs, installed sump pumps, and cleaned up the basement.

“I really didn’t think it was going to happen again. I thought it was just a freak thing,” Deb Sharp said. “I don’t think that anymore.”

In 2017, another storm dropped more than 4 inches of rain on Middletown in about an hour. Water seeped in from the basement walls and floor, then gushed back through the family’s sump pumps when the borough’s storm sewers got overwhelmed. The Sharps’ basement filled up like a bathtub.

“And I thought, that’s it. We’re going to lose everything, you know?” Deb Sharp said.

In a video Samantha took at the time, brown water covers the front yard. The street looks like a river.

The 2017 storm wasn’t named, and the damage it caused didn’t warrant a disaster declaration. But it left its mark.

Water lines are still visible on the stairs to the basement, mere inches from the home’s first floor.

Samantha remembers carrying her then 3-year-old son, crying and shaking, through the water to a relative’s house. The whole family gets on edge now whenever it rains.

Read More

Hidden streams

Deb Sharp didn’t even think about flooding when she and her husband bought the cottage-style house in 1996.

But now, she’s not sure she can stay and keep living through floods. She said she can’t afford to move and isn’t even sure someone else would buy it after the recent flooding.

“This was our home, and it’s not fair. So I don’t know what to do. I’m really caught,” she said.

The intense storms that cause flash floods are likely to become more common in Pennsylvania with climate change, and they’re happening outside historical floodplains.

Old infrastructure can make the problem worse — and in some cases, it’s hiding even more issues.

Researchers at Penn State Harrisburg are trying to figure out all the factors driving this.

After the 2017 flood, the borough asked Shirley Clark, a professor of environmental engineering at Penn State Harrisburg, to help pinpoint the problems.

She started with records at the Pennsylvania State Museum, where she discovered a forgotten, buried stream that was shunted into stormwater sewer pipes and paved over between the 1930s and 1950s. It doesn’t appear on modern maps.

Clark thinks the stream probably runs near the Sharps’ house.

That stream is Bloody Run, likely named for the slaughterhouses that used to sit alongside it.

Bloody Run starts north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and flows roughly along where Middletown’s Spruce Street is now. It’s briefly visible between Oak Hills Park and East High Street before it disappears underground again.

Many cities have similar buried streams, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. Somewhere in their histories, planners decided the streams were a nuisance or thought they should be replaced with buildable land.

Clark and her students are now trying to figure out the relationship between forgotten streams, rainfall rates, soil moisture, and flooding.

“And it’s an area that we just don’t have enough information on overall, except that we know it’s a problem in areas known as environmental justice areas,” she said.