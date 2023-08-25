Climate change is a global problem that can feel overwhelming when you’re talking with family, neighbors or co-workers.

We’ve heard a question from people in a Climate Solutions focus group, and at WITF community engagement events: What can I do about climate change?

It’s no one person’s responsibility to solve climate change. Scientists say there need to be significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, which are mostly driven by the burning of fossil fuels.

But there are answers to the “what can I do” question. Climate Solutions spoke to experts to find out what you can do to make a difference. They will post new tips each week.

Find the rest of the series:

LISTEN to Rachel McDevitt talk about the series with The Allegheny Front’s Kara Holsopple

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.