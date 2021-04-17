President Biden’s plans to invest in clean energy could create high-paying union jobs. But not everyone’s on board. New reports outline thousands of new jobs to clean up old mines and gas wells. A new project in the Laurel Highlands gives amphibians a place to breed in peace. Some local concerns over the newly designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- New Reports: Cleaning Up Coal Sites and Plugging Gas Wells Could Create Thousands of Jobs - Hazards from abandoned wells and coal mines plague Appalachia. Cleaning them up could be an economic boon for the region.
- Biden’s Climate Pitch Could Hit Turbulence From Some Fossil Fuel-Friendly Unions - Some union workers aren't on board with a transition to cleaner energy: "I know how to weld. I know how to build power plants."
- Giving City Communities the Chance to Get to Know the Delaware - Two sisters share their wonder for the outdoors with kids and reconnect people to the natural world that's just beyond their own backyards.
- Hunters, Business Owners Concerned Over Impact of New River Gorge’s National Park Designation - West Virginia's first national park sparks concerns over crowds, lack of infrastructure, and loss of hunting.
- Judge Orders Sunoco to Improve Public Communication and Pipeline Safety on Mariner East Project - The company's written materials must include the terms “property damage, personal injury, burns, asphyxiation, and death (fatality),” from a pipeline leak or explosion.
- Frogs and Salamanders Get a New Habitat at Ohiopyle State Park - Amphibians will use a vernal pool to mate and lay eggs. Their young will mature in the temporary pond and then head back into the woods. They will return next year to continue the cycle.