President Biden’s plans to invest in clean energy could create high-paying union jobs. But not everyone’s on board. New reports outline thousands of new jobs to clean up old mines and gas wells. A new project in the Laurel Highlands gives amphibians a place to breed in peace. Some local concerns over the newly designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.



New Reports: Cleaning Up Coal Sites and Plugging Gas Wells Could Create Thousands of Jobs - Hazards from abandoned wells and coal mines plague Appalachia. Cleaning them up could be an economic boon for the region.

Biden’s Climate Pitch Could Hit Turbulence From Some Fossil Fuel-Friendly Unions - Some union workers aren't on board with a transition to cleaner energy: "I know how to weld. I know how to build power plants."

Giving City Communities the Chance to Get to Know the Delaware - Two sisters share their wonder for the outdoors with kids and reconnect people to the natural world that's just beyond their own backyards.

Judge Orders Sunoco to Improve Public Communication and Pipeline Safety on Mariner East Project - The company's written materials must include the terms “property damage, personal injury, burns, asphyxiation, and death (fatality),” from a pipeline leak or explosion.