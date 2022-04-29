Hydrogen has been seen as the clean fuel of the future for decades. Now, a new effort is pushing for southwestern Pennsylvania to become a “hydrogen hub.” A new kind of pipeline would be needed to transport CO2 for storage underground. But a report warns of the dangers of these pipelines and a lack of federal oversight. Plus, the ivory-billed woodpecker rediscovered.
- How backyard chicken owners are protecting their flocks from the deadly avian flu outbreak - Owners need to keep their chickens away from wild birds and watch for signs of illness. An extra pair of boots is a good idea too.
- Safety advocate warns of a lack of oversight for new CO2 pipelines needed for carbon capture - A new report by Pipeline Safety Trust outlines the dangers of CO2 pipelines and calls for new regulations.
- Pittsburgh researcher part of a team documenting the elusive ivory-billed woodpecker - The last accepted documentation of the bird was in 1944. A researcher from the National Aviary and his team have new data from a Louisiana swamp.
- New study takes close look at where to protect at-risk species - It found the ranges of most threatened species across the country are not in protected areas. The authors hope the work can help focus conservation efforts in Pa.