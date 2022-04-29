fbpx

Hydrogen has been seen as the clean fuel of the future for decades. Now, a new effort is pushing for southwestern Pennsylvania to become a “hydrogen hub.” A new kind of pipeline would be needed to transport CO2 for storage underground. But a report warns of the dangers of these pipelines and a lack of federal oversight. Plus, the ivory-billed woodpecker rediscovered.

 

