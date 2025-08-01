Episode for August 1, 2025

Electricity prices are rising, and many are pointing the finger at the new energy demand created by data centers. An energy expert on where this is all heading. The Trump administration is moving to overturn the scientific finding that greenhouse gases are bad for public health. A Washington County gas company is facing criminal charges for a massive leak at a gas storage field. More than two years after the disaster in East Palestine, lawmakers are still trying to increase safety regulations on railroads. We tag along on a wildflower hike in the incomparable Dolly Sods Wilderness. Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- What you need to know about EPA’s effort to dump legal underpinning of climate rules - EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the agency would rescind the “endangerment finding”, saying climate change doesn’t impact health.
- A Hike Through the Incomparable Dolly Sods Wilderness - The Dolly Sods Wilderness is the site of an annual nature walk called the West Virginia Wildflower Pilgrimage.
- PA issues criminal charges against Equitrans for massive 2022 gas leak - The leak in Cambria County released approximately one billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was fined $1.1 million last year.